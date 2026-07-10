Bratislava Airport Handled 510,152 Passengers in June, Up by 81% Year-on-Year

Bratislava, 10 July (TASR) - In June 2026, M.R. Stefanik Airport reached an important milestone, as for the first time in its history it surpassed the half-million mark for passengers processed in a single month, spokesperson for the airport Veronika Demovicova has told TASR, adding that a total of 510,152 passengers on all departures and arrivals were handled.

This was an 81-percent increase over June of last year, when the airport dealt with 281,000 passengers.

"Not only did we handle more than 510,000 passengers for the first time in June alone, but we also expect passenger numbers to exceed half a million at the airport in July and August. Furthermore, on 3 July, we dealt with our two-millionth passenger, which indicates that this year we'll set an all-time record at Bratislava Airport -more than four million passengers processed," said airport director Dusan Novota.

"Thanks to monthly triple-digit percentage growth in passenger numbers, Bratislava Airport is currently the fastest-growing airport in Europe in the medium-sized airport category, according to statistics from the international airport association ACI Europe," added Novota.

In the first half of the year, the airport operator handled a total of 1,948,630 passengers, a 123-percent increase year-on-year. From the beginning of January through to the end of June, the number of passengers approached the two-million mark, which was surpassed as early as on 3 July. Last year, the airport handled a record 2.4 million passengers for the entire year of 2025; this year, it reached the two-million mark in the first six months.

The most popular destinations in the first half of the year included London, Barcelona, Rome, Kosice and Malaga. In June alone, Antalya, Turkey, took the top spot thanks to both charter and scheduled flights.