Bratislava Holds Three Kings Parade at Epiphany

Bratislava, January 6 (TASR) - A Three Kings procession took place in Bratislava at Epiphany on Monday, Bratislava municipality has posted on its website.

"The procession started at 2.30 p.m. in the courtyard of Bratislava Castle. From there visitors were able to accompany the Three Kings on their journey following the star, a journey full of surprises. The procession continued via Palisady Street to the medieval city centre, which stood for Jerusalem, and the journey ended on the Main Square, transformed into the Bethlehem stable, where the wise men found the little king. The subsequent concert added an authentic touch to the playful event," wrote the municipality.

The Three Kings parade takes place at Epiphany in many European capitals. Bratislava held its first event of this kind in 2019.