Talks with Independent MPs Can Be Held after Their Return to SNS Caucus

Bratislava, November 25 (TASR) - The basis for negotiations on any form of participation of the three MPs around Rudolf Huliak (Independent) in the governing power is the return of these MPs to the Slovak National Party's (SNS) parliamentary caucus, TASR was told by the Government Office's press department on Monday.

At its session on Monday, the coalition council stated that the coalition has a majority in Parliament that is needed to approve bills or personnel proposals.

"The afore-mentioned MPs, who are interested in participating in the implementation of the government manifesto, will be provided immediately after the end of the coalition council with detailed information on the joint procedure of the governing coalition at the upcoming parliamentary session and the agreed decisions," said the Government Office.

Any action other than within the existing political structure may, according to the office, give rise to suspicion of conduct giving rise to criminal liability. The coalition council also recommended that MPs from the governing parties should not vote in favour of the opposition motion to remove Huliak from the post of chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture and the environment.

The governing coalition also agreed at the coalition council on a common procedure during the upcoming parliamentary session, which starts on Tuesday (November 26). The coalition also announced a joint procedure during the discussion on the draft state budget and the proposal to oust Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD).