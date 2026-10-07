Budget27: Kamenicky: Cabinet's Budget Draft Both Good News and Compromise

Bratislava, 7 October (TASR) - The government's draft state budget for next year is a budget of good news, social harmony and, at the same time, compromise within the governing coalition, stated Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) on Wednesday afternoon when presenting the draft to Parliament.

"We aren't raising taxes on businesses, nor are we increasing levies. It's a budget of compromise, and it's fully in line with all the European Commission's fiscal rules. We're also striving to maintain the confidence of the financial markets, which are vital for the Slovak Republic to function normally and to be able to finance itself," he stated.

Kamenicky once again criticised the opposition for the poor state of public finances inherited by the current government, adding that repeated consolidation was necessary for this reason. Next year, however, both the economy and the people of Slovakia should be able to breathe a sigh of relief, which, according to the minister, is also evidenced by the expected economic growth. This is set to accelerate to 1.8 percent, which is higher than the European Union (EU) average. Kamenicky insists that the government has adopted a number of positive measures for the public and is continuing to do so via next year's budget. The budget provides for increased spending on social services, health care, education and transport projects.

The finance minister also criticised the opposition for continuing to push for a balanced budget. This is one of the sanctions set out in the constitutional law on the debt brake in the event of high levels of public debt. However, the government has found an exemption from this obligation, Kamenicky pointed out.

"We're relying on the fact that this exemption applies. You say it doesn't. We'll wait for the Constitutional Court's ruling. I'll respect it. I'll wait for that ruling and respond to it. We at the Finance Ministry are prepared to take measures that will ensure that the Slovak Republic is able to finance itself, that it has a budget and that it is able to function," emphasised the minister.

