Premier: Discounted Rail Fares Set to Continue in November

Bratislava, 7 October (TASR) - The 50-percent reduction in second-class fares on trains operating in the public interest will continue in November and may also remain in place in December, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Wednesday following a working meeting with representatives of the Transport Ministry, at which they discussed discounted rail fares.

"The government is prepared to continue with this €6-million subsidy in November and December of this year. As for next year, we'll have to wait and see, but we have the state budget on the table," said Fico. "I believe that the 2027 budget is in good shape and that we'll be able to continue this subsidy programme, if necessary, into 2027 as well," he added.

According to the premier, the government's decision to temporarily halve rail fares as of 1 October has so far proved effective, as evidenced by increased passenger numbers following the introduction of the measure. For example, on 5 October, the number of paying passengers rose by almost 25 percent year-on-year to 52,315. "However, there were days, such as 3 October or 4 October, on which there was an increase in passenger numbers of almost 35-38 percent," emphasised Fico.

A 50-percent discount on fares will also apply to suburban bus services in the regions and to public transport in regional capitals. The cost to the state of supporting this measure is almost €13 million. The prime minister reported that six regions intend to introduce reduced fares on regional buses as of 12 October, but Trnava and Trencin regions introduced this measure as early as on 1 October.

"They don't yet have hard data, but I can say that they are observing an increase in passenger numbers on suburban buses. As soon as we have the hard data, we'll submit it to the government and provide an update. The monitoring method differs from that used by passenger rail carrier ZSSK," said Fico.

Regional capitals are due to reduce public transport fares as of 12 October. According to the premier, this doesn't apply to Trnava, as it has a joint integrated system. "But if it turns out that the impact is similar to the one on trains, we won't hesitate to seek funding for this subsidy mechanism, which affects higher-level administrative units - that is, suburban buses - as well as the eight regional capitals and urban public transport. In these circumstances, I'd like to state that the government has made a rational decision," he added.