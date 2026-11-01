Bus-Car Collision on Svidnik Bypass Claims Two Lives

Svidnik, 1 November (TASR) - Two people were killed in a collision between a bus and a car that took place on the Svidnik bypass (Presov region) on the R4 expressway on Sunday, the Fire and Rescue Corps' (HaZZ) Operations Centre in Presov told TASR on the same day.

The Presov Regional Police Directorate announced on social media that the bypass has been closed. Emergency services are at the scene, while police officers are documenting the accident.

Emergency Medical Service Operations Centre spokesperson Petra Klimesova told TASR that three ground ambulances and two rescue helicopters have been dispatched to the scene. "We will comment on the number of injured as soon as the situation allows," she added.

The HaZZ Operations Centre in Presov said that firefighters from fire stations in Svidnik, Stropkov (Presov region) and Presov are responding at the scene as well.

Police posted on social media that the 34-year-old bus driver was transported to a hospital. He underwent a breathalyser test, which yielded a negative result. "There were three people in the passenger car at the time of the accident – a 72-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the third person was airlifted to hospital," said the police, adding that a replacement bus has been arranged for passengers of the crashed bus. A post-trauma support team is also present at the scene, and a traffic accident expert has been called in. The police added that the cause and circumstances of the tragic accident are under investigation.