Bratislava, 20 November (TASR) – Several students from a secondary school in Modra (Bratislava region), where a suspected leak of a hazardous substance was reported on Friday, have been taken to hospital, TASR learnt on Friday.



Seven girls aged between 15 and 17 are receiving treatment in the emergency department of the National Institute of Children's Diseases (NUDCH) in Bratislava. A further 12 children are expected to arrive by evacuation bus, NUDCH spokesperson Dana Kamenicka has confirmed for TASR. Air rescue services have also reported that the students have been taken to Ruzinov Hospital.



"One of the girls required hospital treatment at the Department of Paediatric Pneumology and Physiology," said Kamenicka.



Air rescue services transported three female patients from the school in Modra to hospitals. A helicopter landed directly on the school grounds, where its crew took charge of a 17-year-old girl suffering from an inhalation injury. Two other students, aged 17 and 18, with the same diagnosis were subsequently transported to hospital. The air rescue service Air-Transport Europe reported the incident on social media.



Emergency services responded to the school following reports of a suspected leak of a hazardous substance. However, according to information obtained by TASR, firefighters and experts from the control chemical laboratory detected no elevated levels of hazardous substances in the air. Classes at the school are expected to resume as normal on Monday, 23 November.



Silvia Simkova, spokesperson for the Bratislava regional police, said that an investigator in Pezinok has launched criminal proceedings on the suspicion of endangering public safety. "The necessary procedural steps are currently being carried out at the scene. We'll provide further information as soon as the procedural situation allows," she said.