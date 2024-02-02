Caputova Visits San Francisco, City Hall Lit Up in Slovak National Colours

San Francisco, February 2 (TASR-correspondent) - President Zuzana Caputova moved from Canada to the USA on Thursday (February 1), TASR has learnt from its correspondent.

The president was welcomed in San Francisco by city mayor London Breed, and they jointly raised the Slovak flag at City Hall. The building was lit up in Slovakia's national colours on Thursday evening local time.

"It's Slovakia's day here on Thursday. We raised the Slovak flag together, and in the evening City Hall was illuminated in Slovak colours. I'm very happy, as it's also a message home that Slovakia is a respected country and that the people who live here have given us a good reputation," said the head of state.

Caputova later on Thursday attended an event called 'Slovaks Meet Slovaks', at which the Slovak business delegation met the Slovak PRO community. "I took part in a meeting of Slovak professionals, i.e. people who live in the USA, successfully do business here, are scientists, experts, teach at universities. They are probably the most successful Slovaks in the USA, and they met our business delegation, and I'm pleased about that, as new opportunities for cooperation are opening up here," stated the president. According to her, Slovakia is an open economy, and Slovaks must keep their minds open to cooperation and contacts.

The Slovak president's working trip in the USA will continue when she opens a business forum on Friday. She'll visit Stanford University, where she'll deliver a speech dedicated to 35 years since the fall of the Iron Curtain. She'll have lunch with Slovak students at the university. Later, she'll visit Silicon Valley headquarters and meet its management.

Caputova will end her working visit to the USA in Pittsburgh.