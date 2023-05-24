Constitutional Court Approves of State Service Act Amendment

Kosice, May 24 (TASR) - At its session on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court rejected the proposal to declare as unconstitutional the amendment to the State Service Act, which Parliament approved in 2021.

A group of MPs contested the provisions according to which senior employees could be dismissed even without stating any reasons. The opposition was afraid of a high risk that the amendment could have been misused to launch purges in the state administration.

President Zuzana Caputova also had reservations about the amendment, and vetoed the bill but Parliament overrode her veto on November 23, 2021. The head of state objected that this opens the way for the dismissal of an employee only for political reasons.