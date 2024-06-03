Constitutional Court Rejects Complaints of Ex-Judicial Council Members against Their Ouster

Kosice, June 3 (TASR) - Former members of the Judicial Council Jan Mazak, Eva Misikova, Katarina Javorcikova and Ludovit Bradac have failed with their constitutional complaints concerning their removal from this body as the Constitutional Court rejected their complaints.

Mazak, who used to head the Judicial Council, was dismissed by Parliament on May 2. Javorcikova, Misikova and Bradac were removed by the government from their posts of Judicial Council members last November.

