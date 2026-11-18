Kosice, 18 November (TASR) - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday accepted a request from President Peter Pellegrini for an interpretation of the Constitution in connection with the proposal to appoint Filip Kuffa as environment minister.

The head of state approached the Constitutional Court to resolve the question of whether he has the right, in justified cases, to reject the prime minister's proposal to appoint a specific minister.

The interpretation of the Constitution concerns the appointment of members of the government and their authorisation to head ministries. According to Constitutional Court spokeswoman Martina Ferencova, it isn't currently possible to specify a date for a substantive ruling on this matter.

Pellegrini maintains that appointing a minister who, while serving as state secretary at the same ministry, was subject to several criminal prosecutions, wouldn't send out a positive signal in terms of public trust in the state and its institutions," stated the Presidential Palace when submitting the case to the Constitutional Court.

The president had previously asked Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to reconsider Kuffa's nomination for the post of environment minister and requested that a new proposal should be submitted, defending this by citing media reports that suggest the possibility of improper conduct by one of the organisations under the Environment Ministry, the potential mismanagement of Slovakia's assets, and other similar suspicions. The premier, following an agreement with Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko, insisted on Kuffa's nomination.