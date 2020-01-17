Bratislava Police Hunt Car Thieves, Snag Serbian with Syrians in Boot

Bratislava, January 17 (TASR) – The police in Bratislava went out to crack down on car thieves as part of an operation code-named ‘Moto’ on Thursday night, but one of their big catches involved a Serbian human smuggler, who was snagged carrying six illegal migrants from Syria in his car with Serbian licence plates, including two persons hidden in the boot, TASR learnt on Friday.



“The driver from Serbia and six persons from Syria were handed over for further proceedings to the National Unit for the Fight against Illegal Migration of the Border and Foreign Police of the Slovak Police Corps,” wrote the police on Facebook.