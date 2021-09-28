Charges Filed in Connection with Preparation of Top Prosecutors’ Murders

Bratislava, September 28 (TASR) – A Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) prosecutor has filed charges against five persons on Tuesday at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) – Marian K., Alena Zs., Tomas Sz., Dusan K. and Darko D. (names abbreviated due to legal reasons), TASR learnt from spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General’s Office Jana Tokolyova on Tuesday.



As an organised group they allegedly prepared murders of incumbent Prosecutor-general Maros Zilinka, Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic and prosecutor Peter Sufliarsky.

Tokolyova said that they were preparing the murders of then two top prosecutors, Zilinka and Sufliarsky, as well as then lawyer Lipsic, for whose execution a financial reward was offered.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) originally filed charges in late 2019 against Alena Zs., Tomas Sz., Miroslav Marcek and Zoltan Andrusko. The order for the murders of prosecutor Zilinka and lawyer Lipsic reportedly came in the autumn of 2017 and was allegedly received by Alena Zs. Following a testimony of Andrusko, who was convicted in the case of the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, entrepreneur Dusan K. was detained. In March of this year Bosnian national Darko D. was charged in the case. Entrepreneur Marian K. was charged as the last one in late June.