Ciznar Agrees With Proposal to Remand Kajetan K. in Custody

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – Prosecutor-General Jaromir Ciznar agreed with the proposal of the prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) who submitted to him a request to issue an agreement to remand the former head of the State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR), for legal reasons identified only as Kajetan K., in custody, TASR learnt from Prosecutor-General’s Office spokesperson Andrea Predajnova.



According to unofficial information available to TASR, the Constitutional court is set to decide on this on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Ciznar’s motion has to be decided by the Constitutional Court as Kajetan K. is a judge of the Cadca District Court (Zilina region), whose office of judge is currently suspended. If the Constitutional court agrees with Ciznar’s proposal, the potential prosecution in custody will be decided by the Specialised Criminal Court in Banska Bystrica.

“On April 21, the USP prosecutor gave his consent to detain three persons in connection with a suspicion of corruption in connection with the activities of the SSHR. All three persons were detained by the police last night. Following their examination, one person was released and the USP prosecutor subsequently brought charges against one person because of a suspicion of a particularly serious crime of bribery and legalisation of income from criminal activities,” said USP spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova on Wednesday. The investigator is making a decision on the third detained person.

NAKA was active in Zilina and Banska Bystrica regions from the early morning on Tuesday, carrying out detaining activities in connection with corruption offences from the environment of the State Material Reserves Administration. As part of the operation, NAKA also carried out a home search in Kicura’s house.

NAKA launched in March a criminal proceeding initiated by the media coverage of SSHR’s mistakes in procuring medical supplies in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak and the purchase of flats on Konventna Street in Bratislava by Kajetan K.’s son. On March 22, after the inspection at the SSHR, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) pointed out that Kajetan K. did not have the confidence of the Government.

Subsequently, on March 24, the Government, on the proposal of the Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) dismissed Kajetan K. from the post of SSHR chief. The reason was mistakes in the procurement of medical supplies. Kajetan K. denied the allegations related to the conclusion of the SSHR contracts as well as the suspicions related to the two flats bought by his son.