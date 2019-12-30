Court Sentences Zoltan Andrusko to 15 Years in Jail for Kuciak’s Muder

Pezinok, December 30 (TASR) – A senate of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Monday sentenced Zoltan Andrusko to 15 years in jail under medium security conditions for the premeditated murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

The verdict is final and valid, as Andrusko consented to a plea bargain.

The STS senate earlier in the day rejected the original plea bargain between Andrusko and a Specialised Criminal Court (USP) prosecutor. The prosecutor originally proposed that the court should sentence Andrusko to ten years in prison for his involvement in the murders of Kuciak and his fiancée. However, senate chair Pamela Zaleska said that she would view a 15-year sentence as appropriate in this case.

Andrusko acted as a go-between in the Kuciak murder. The killing was allegedly ordered by Alena Zs., who was in turn allegedly acting according to a commission from well-known businessman Marian K. His shady activities were frequently the target of Kuciak’s articles.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Miroslav M. and Tomas Sz. actually carried out the murders, while Andrusko mediated a financial reward for them.

Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their house in Velka Maca (Trnava region) on February 21, 2018.