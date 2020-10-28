Drunk Woman Breaks Into Police Station, Faces Life Sentence due to Covid

Trencin, October 28 (TASR) – A young woman, 21, from Trencin region is now facing the possibility of a life sentence, as she, while drunk, broke glass on the door of a police station, called the officers present names and screamed that she’d kill them – all while a state of emergency is in place in Slovakia due to coronavirus, meaning that perpetrators of crimes are treated more strictly, TASR learnt on Wednesday.

“She didn’t abandon her activities despite a call to do so from the police, so the officers used coercive force, while she kicked one officer several times and also attempted to kick another. She also attempted to punch both officers, but failed in this effort,” said Trencin regional police spokesperson Danka Adamikova, adding that the woman was eventually handcuffed and remanded in custody following a court decision. She’s now facing charges of the “extraordinarily severe crime of attacking a public official”.

“Nobody suffered any injuries in the incident,” added the police spokesperson.