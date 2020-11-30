Ex-head of NAKA to Remain in Custody

Bratislava, November 30 (TASR) – Former head of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) Peter H. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] will stay in custody, as the Supreme Court turned down his complaint at its closed-door session on Monday, TASR learnt from court spokesperson Alexandra Vazanova on the same day.

The Specialised Criminal Court took the ex-NAKA director into custody on November 8 due to concerns that he might attempt to influence witnesses or continue his criminal activities. The pre-trial judge decided to send Peter H. into custody without interrogation, as the defendant had a mental breakdown and wasn’t capable of being questioned.

The ex-NAKA head was detained together with ex-police corps president Tibor G. and both face charges of founding, masterminding and supporting a criminal group, corruption and misuse of a public official’s powers. The entire group supposedly featured 13 defendants, including Special Prosecutor Dusan K., and was alleged to be controlled by Nitra-based entrepreneur Norbert B., who is also in custody.