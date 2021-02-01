Ex-State Secretary Monika J. in Hospital after Overdose

Bratislava, February 1 (TASR) – Former Justice Ministry state secretary Monika J., who’s being prosecuted while in custody on charges of corruption, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after allegedly overdosing on prescribed medicine, TASR learnt late on Sunday evening from Justice Ministry spokesman Peter Bubla.

As reported by television channel Markiza, the guards in the detention facility in Banska Bystrica, where the Monika J. is being held, noticed when speaking to her that she was reacting in an unusual manner. “She didn’t complain about any health complications, she just mentioned that she’d took a larger dose of prescribed medicine,” stated Bubla.

The former state secretary was therefore transported to the Faculty Hospital in Banska Bystrica. According to the spokesman, she communicated with the hospital staff, and the overdose didn’t threaten her life in any way, but given the nature of the incident, she was later transported to a hospital for detainees in Trencin, where she’ll be monitored.

According to the most recent Specialised Criminal Court decision, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court, Monika J. is supposed to remain in custody until March 11, 2021.

The former state secretary confessed to her crimes in late November. She allegedly admitted to her contacts with controversial entrepreneur Marian K. and the fact that she influenced court decisions.