Pezinok, July 15 (TASR) – Former special prosecutor Dusan K. remains in custody as a judge of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) didn’t comply with his request to be released, TASR learnt on Thursday.



The decision is not final as the defendant has appealed it. The complaint will be decided by the Supreme Court.

“Assessing the period since May 18 to the present day, when the court ruled again on the defendant’s custody, the court states that the reasons for custody, which were stated in the previous decision, haven’t changed,” said judge Pamela Zaleska. Defendant Dusan K. is in custody for collusive and preventive reasons.

Dusan K., who was detained in October 2020, faces charges of founding, masterminding and supporting a criminal group, accepting bribes, misusing the powers of a public official and leaking confidential information. He claims that he’s innocent.