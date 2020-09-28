Interior Minister Announces Contest for Police Corps President

Bratislava, September 28 (TASR) – Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) confirmed on Monday that he’s announced a public contest for the post of the Police Corps president.

Despite changes declared by the Government, the new chief of the Police Corps will thus be selected in line with currently valid rules. “It’s impossible to change the rules from one day to the next. It also requires a legislative change,” stated the minister.

Mikulec added that the more people apply for the post, the better the selection process will be.

The Police Corps is currently headed by temporary president Peter Kovarik, who assumed the post after Milan Lucansky stepped down.

A change in the way in which the Police Corps president is selected was included in an intended police reform declared by the Government in its manifesto.