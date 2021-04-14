Jozef Majsky Asks to Be Released on Parole

Bratislava/Prague, April 14 (TASR) – Slovak tycoon Jozef Majsky, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for tunnelling non-banking financial companies and is now serving his sentence in the Czech Republic, has applied to be released on parole, Prague 4 District Court vice-chair and spokesman Michal Dvorak told TASR on Wednesday.

“The public session is scheduled for May 6. No more details can be provided at the moment,” said Dvorak. Majsky is serving his sentence in Pankrac prison in Prague 4.

Majsky’s sentence expires on December 3, 2026, and he became eligible for release on parole back in January. Majsky was sentenced for nine years, and Czech legislation states that prisoners can be released after serving one third of their sentences. Six years could thus be deducted from Majsky’s total sentence.

Majsky spent almost two years between 2002 and 2004 in custody in Slovakia. He was also remanded in custody from November 2006 until October 2007. Finally, he was remanded in custody in the Czech Republic from June of last year until he was escorted to Pankrac prison. All the three periods in custody were included in his sentence.

Prague courts in December 2020 and January 2021 upheld an earlier verdict of Slovakia’s Supreme Court from the summer of 2020, which rejected Majsky’s appeal in the case of tunnelling non-banking financial companies. Majsky was sentenced by the Specialised Criminal Court in Slovakia in 2015 to nine years in prison for major fraud concerning non-banking financial companies Horizont Slovakia and BMG Invest. An international warrant was subsequently issued, with the Czech police detaining him in a Prague hospital in August 2020.