Kolikova Would Welcome Hungary and Poland Joining the EPPO Project

Luxembourg/Bratislava, June 7 (TASR-correspondent) – I would really welcome it if Hungary and Poland decided to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office project, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova declared shortly after her meeting with European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi in Luxembourg on Monday.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has begun to operate as of June 1. “I’m quite glad that Ms. Kovesi has risen to the occasion in the best way possible. What’s important at the moment is to have all contributing countries in this European project also nominate their own prosecutors to it, so that it becomes fully staffed,” underlined Kolikova.

She pointed out that Slovakia belongs to the first group of countries to have fully staffed their posts of European prosecutors. “It’s a signal that Slovakia strongly supports this institution,” claimed Kolikova.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is headquartered in Luxembourg, home to 22 European prosecutors representing individual member states (Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Poland and Sweden haven’t participated).

EPPO is headed by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi from Romania, with Andres Ritter of Germany and Danilo Ceccarelli of Italy serving as her deputies. Slovakia is represented by prosecutor Juraj Novocky.