Miroslav M. Sentenced to 23 Years for Murders of Kuciak and Kusnirova

Pezinok, April 6 (TASR) – A senate of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Monday sentenced Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison for the double murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova two years ago and an earlier murder of entrepreneur Peter Molnar in 2016.

The court took into account the fact that Miroslav M. pleaded guilty, co-operated with the police after his arrest and expressed regret for the murders.

As for Molnar, chair of the senate Ruzena Sabova noted that Miroslav M. didn’t ponder much to ransack his house when he wasn’t at home, but instead opted for an easier way to enter the building in his presence, even though he knew that he’d need to resort to lethal violence.

The chair of the senate had special words for the murder of Kuciak’s fiancée Kusnirova, who wasn’t ordered to get the hit.

“The court saw brutality, insensitivity and cold-bloodedness in the killing of Kusnirova,” said Sabova, noting that Miroslav M. didn’t care to hide his identity.

“So, when she appeared there, he murdered her in cold blood. He could have envisaged that she could be there,” said Sabova.

On the other hand, the judge pointed to Miroslav M.’s co-operation with the investigators after his arrest, adding that after serving out his 23-years sentence, he’ll be almost 60-years-old. Meanwhile, a court expert in psychology stated that it’s possible that Miroslav M. will become less aggressive in his fifties, while aggression isn’t his dominant feature anyway.

Miroslav M. will also have to pay financial compensations to Kuciak’s parents equal to €140,000, to Kusnirova €70,000 and to the bereaved of Molnar €40,000.

Three other figures who keep denying their guilt are still charged with involvement in the murder of Kuciak: well-known businessman Marian K. (who allegedly ordered the hit), his associate Alena Zs. (who reportedly served as an intermediary) and Tomas Sz. (a relative of Miroslav M. and his purported accomplice).

Nevertheless, prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Juraj Novocky appealed against the verdict.