NAKA Carrying Out Raid in Central Slovakia in Relation to Corruption in SSHR

Bratislava, April 21 (TASR) – The National Crime Agency (NAKA) has been active in Zilina and Banska Bystrica regions since the early morning on Tuesday as part of an operation codenamed ‘Reserves in Central Slovakia’, carrying out detaining activities in connection with corruption offences from the environment of the State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR), the police report on a social network.



“Given the ongoing investigation, further information can’t be provided at the moment,” said the police. Dennik N daily reports that NAKA is carrying out a raid within this operation also in the house of the former SSHR head Kajetan Kicura, where it is allegedly carrying out a home search. “The search is related to suspicions of machinations in public procurement,” says Dennik N.