NAKA Charges Former PPA Director and Slavia Capital Financier with Corruption

Bratislava, April 23 (TASR) – Former director of the Agriculture Payment Agency (PPA) Juraj K. and financier of Slavia Capital financial group Martin K. have been charged with accepting bribes totalling almost €1 million in connection with PPA’s allocation of subsidies, the police have reported on their website.

“The total sum of bribes received by the accused Juraj K. and Martin K. amounts to €924,000,” wrote the police, who are currently preparing a motion for a prosecutor to seek to have the two remanded in custody.

The charges came after NAKA first detained Juraj K. on Wednesday, followed by Martin K. later on the same day. According to news website Aktuality.sk, the person identified as Juraj K. is a former PPA director and the one identified as Martin K. is a known financier of the Slavia Capital financial group, which has been linked to scandals involving the now extra-parliamentary Slovak National Party (SNS).

The police have arrested several figures from PPA in recent weeks.