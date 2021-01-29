NAKA Detains Former Financial Administration Chief Imrecze

Bratislava, January 29 (TASR) – The National Crime Agency (NAKA) on Friday detained former Financial Administration (tax and customs office) president Frantisek Imrecze and eight other people as part of an operation codenamed ‘Toll Collector’, TASR has learnt from Police Corps Presidium spokesman Michal Slivka.

According to Slivka, the reason for the detentions is criminal activities related to machinations in public procurement and corruption. “We’ll provide further information as soon as the procedural situation allows it,” said Slivka.

Imrecze was at the helm of Financial Administration until September 2018, when he decided to resign following a scandal involving customs fraud.

News website pluska.sk reported that the police in connection with Operation Toll Collector also carried out a raid on Bratislava’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel owned by tycoon Juraj Siroky. The list of those detained as part of this operation reportedly includes oligarch Jozef B., who has an office in the hotel.