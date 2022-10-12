NSS: Judge Who Worked Under Influence of Alcohol to Be Dismissed from Post

Bratislava, October 12 (TASR) – The Supreme Administrative Court’s (NSS) disciplinary senate on Tuesday (October 11) ruled that Kosice Regional Court judge Monika G., who was caught working under the influence of alcohol, should be stripped of her post, the court’s spokesman Michal Hajtol has told TASR.

“Despite a ban on being under the influence of alcohol at the workplace and on serving as a judge under the influence of alcohol during working hours, a breathalyser test on August 25, 2022 showed that [Monika G.] performed her duties under the influence of alcohol during working hours,” stated NSS senate chair Viola Takacova. By her actions, Monika G. committed a serious disciplinary offence incompatible with the post of judge, she added.

The verdict can still be appealed against within 15 days of its delivery.

This is the first-ever verdict to dismiss a judge issued by the NSS disciplinary senate, said Hajtol.

The disciplinary motion against the judge was filed by the chairman of Kosice Regional Court.