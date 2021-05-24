Police President Tasks Eva Kurrayova with Managing NAKA

Bratislava, May 24 (TASR) – Police Corps President Peter Kovarik on Monday tasked Eva Kurrayova with managing the National Crime Agency (NAKA), TASR learnt from Police Corps Presidium spokesman Michal Slivka on the same day.

Kurrayova will occupy the post until a regular selection procedure. “I tasked Eva Kurrayova with managing NAKA without any hesitation, as she wants to move things forward, she’s enthusiastic about her work, and I believe that she’ll bring a calm atmosphere to NAKA with her honest and fair attitude,” stated Kovarik.

Kovarik noted that he first met Kurrayova at a Europol conference on combating tax fraud in 2008. “I view her as an expert experienced in investigation with managerial skills,” he said.

Kurrayova has been working for the Police Corps since 1999. She became an investigator at the Office for Combating Organised Crime in 2008 and later served as an investigator at the Office for Combating Corruption. She’s been serving in NAKA since 2012, specialising in investigating economic crime.

The NAKA chief post has been vacant since Branislav Zurian resigned from the post as of May 15. His deputy Patrik Jurik will leave NAKA on May 31.