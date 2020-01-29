Police Search Bodor’s Home, Seize Mobile Phone

Bratislava, January 29 (TASR) – The police during a search of Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bodor’s home on Wednesday seized his mobile phone and some other items, but no charges have been pressed against him, TASR has been told by Bodor’s lawyer Adrian Kucek.



According to Kucek, Bodor is viewed by the police only as a witness, and no suspicious items were found.

Bodor last week testified before the Specialised Criminal Court during the trial of those accused of the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova two years ago. Daniel Lipsic, lawyer of Kuciak’s parents, also wanted to confront him with transcripts of encrypted chats with Marian K., who allegedly ordered the journalist’s murder. The transcripts indicated that Bodor could have provided sensitive police information to Marian K.

The police on Wednesday also carried out searches of the homes of several judges, including Andrea Haitova, Denisa Cvikova, Vladimir Sklenka and Monika Jankovska, who until a few months ago served as deputy justice minister.

No one in Slovakia is above the law, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) has stated with respect to the fact that police carried out searches of houses belonging to former state secretary Monika Jankovska and Nitra-based entrepreneur Norbert Bodor on Wednesday.

“I’m very pleased that also since this morning the public can bear witness to the fact that no one in Slovakia is above the law and that an operation called Fog took place in the morning,” said Pellegrini.

The prime minister claimed that he, the police and prosecutors have acted responsibly following the murders of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova and haven’t let media pressure and statements that nothing will be investigated divert them from the right path. Pellegrini is glad that both the alleged perpetrators and organisers of the journalist’s murder are being tried before the Specialised Criminal Court, something that is also corroborated by Wednesday’s crackdown. “I’ve never taken advantage of this tragic event to score political points,” said Pellegrini, adding that it is the opposition that has “danced on the graves of the victims”.