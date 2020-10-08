Prosecutor-General’s Office Approaches Court over Amendment to Prosecution Act

Bratislava, October 8 (TASR) – The Prosecutor-General’s Office has filed a motion with the Constitutional Court to initiate proceedings on the compliance of the amendment to the Prosecutor’s Office Act with the Constitution and a motion to suspend its effectiveness, TASR learnt from its spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova on Thursday.



“Until the Constitutional Court decides on its adoption, we won’t comment on it,” said the spokeswoman. The submitted proposal shows that the Prosecutor-General’s Office sees non-compliance with the Constitution, for example in the method of selection and appointment of the prosecutor-general or the election of the special prosecutor.

MPs approved an amendment to the Prosecutor’s Office Act on September 2. It includes several objections suggested by President Zuzana Caputova when she vetoed the law.

According to the amendment, candidates who are not prosecutors can also apply for the position of head of the General Prosecutor’s Office. The range of persons and institutions proposing candidates should be expanded. A special prosecutor would no longer be selected from the Prosecutor-General’s Office.