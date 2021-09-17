Ruling in Dusan K.’s Case to Be Delivered on Monday

Pezinok, September 17 (TASR) – The verdict in the case of former special prosecutor Dusan K. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons) should be delivered on Monday (September 20) after 4 p.m., TASR learnt from judge of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) Pamela Zaleska on Friday.

The main hearing and the presentation of evidence were closed too early, former special prosecutor Dusan K. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons) stated in his final word, reiterating that he is innocent and didn’t commit the acts he was accused of. Dusan K. added that he would never return to the prosecutor’s office as he is ashamed of what is happening there.

“Things were not clarified as they should have been, the hearing was not conducted objectively,” stressed the former special prosecutor, considering it necessary to clarify all the acts of which he is accused.

“I’m innocent, I said it at the beginning, I say it now and I’ll say it on my deathbed,” he said in a moved voice. He did not want to comment on the proposed 13-year sentence in view of the facts found. The defendant’s closing speech lasted almost three hours.

At the beginning Dusan K. claimed that he fully agrees with his lawyers, who have requested that their client should be acquitted of the indictment in its entirety.

Dusan K., who was detained in October 2020, faces charges of founding, masterminding and supporting a criminal group, accepting bribes, misusing the powers of a public official and leaking confidential information.