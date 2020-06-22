Sklenka Testifies at NAKA Office in Nitra, Interrogation to Take Days

Nitra, June 22 (TASR) – Former judge Vladimir Sklenka, who was allegedly involved in corruption, appeared at the National Crime Agency (NAKA) office in Nitra on Monday to provide testimony, with his lawyer stating that the interrogation is expected to take several days.



“It might be completed on Friday, perhaps next week,” said lawyer Peter Varinsky, refusing to provide any details on the content of the testimony.

Sklenka, who is being treated as a witness at the moment, allegedly told the police earlier that in the past he received several bribes from businessman Marian K., now standing trial for ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018, in return for manipulating the outcomes of individual trials.

It was revealed during the investigation into the murders of Kuciak and his fiancée that Sklenka and Marian K. exchanged thousands of messages via an encrypted instant messaging service.