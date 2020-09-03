Special Prosecutor Appeals against Specialised Criminal Court’s Verdict

Pezinok, September 3 (TASR) – A prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed an appeal against the verdicts announced on the same day by the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, which acquitted Marian K. and Alena Zs. of the charges in the case of the murders of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

The appeal also concerns the fact that the court in Pezinok referred the bereaved to a civil court trial when it comes to their demand for damages from Marian K. and Alena Zs.

Appeals were also filed by lawyer of the Kuciak family Daniel Lipsic and by Zlatica Kusnirova’s lawyer Roman Kvasnica.