Special Prosecutor Lipsic to Receive Written Reprimand for Infraction

Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) – Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic will receive a written reprimand and must pay the legal fees for his disciplinary infraction, the Supreme Administration Court decided on Friday.

Lipsic and First Deputy Prosecutor-General Jozef Kandera were present when the decision was read out.

Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka filed the proposal to launch disciplinary proceedings against Lipsic on August 13, 2021, arguing that Lipsic commented on charges that had been pressed against NAKA investigators by the Internal Affairs Inspectorate in a misleading and speculative way, without prior knowledge of the file.

Lipsic maintains that Zilinka’s order forbidding commenting on cases didn’t apply to the Special Prosecutor’s Office. “I found it and still find it my moral duty to speak out in support of investigators and prosecutors who are attacked and slandered without any basis,” he declared.