Supreme Court: Former SSHR Boss Kajetan K. Will Remain in Custody

Bratislava, February 25 (TASR) – Former boss of State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR) Kajetan K. will remain in custody, TASR learnt from Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Vazanova on Thursday.

Although the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) complied with Kajetan K.’s request to be released from custody, the prosecutor filed an appeal against this verdict, and the Supreme Court has now decided to turn down the custody-related request.

The former SSHR boss has been in custody while being prosecuted on charges of money laundering and accepting bribes since April 2020. The Supreme Court prolonged his custody in November until June 21, 2021.

Kajetan K. rejects claims concerning agreements that he signed as SSHR head as well as those regarding two flats that his son bought at below market prices without mortgages.