Two People Died in Incident at School in Vrutky, Five Are Injured

Bratislava, June 11 (TASR) – Two people died in an incident at the primary and secondary school on M.R. Stefanik Street in Vrutky (Zilina region), paramedics’ spokesperson Alena Krcova told TASR, adding that five people are injured, including children.



Police Corps President Milan Lucansky and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) are already heading to the site, TASR was told by ministry spokeswoman Barbara Turosova. Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) is also going to Vrutky, confirmed his spokeswoman Michaela Jurcova.

Police Corps spokesman Michal Slivka confirmed that the police had shot dead a man who reportedly attacked workers at the school. The man died after police intervention. “The attacker was a 22-year-old man from Martin [Zilina region],” the police wrote on a social network.