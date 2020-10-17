Ultras Mount Violent Protest Before Gov’t Office, Police Uses Water Cannon

Bratislava, October 17 (TASR) – A crowd of several hundred ultras protested on Saturday in front of the Government Office against the COVID-19 epidemiological measures, demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO).

The protesters were kicking the gate of the Government Office and throwing flares over it, while shouting profanities against the Prime Minister.

The unrest prompted the police to use tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd, while the ultras responded by throwing stones and bottles at the riot unit.

In response, Petra Friese of the Interior Ministry told TASR that the protest by ultras was absolutely irresponsible, while Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) posted on Facebook that the protesters won’t escape justice.

“It’s really pathetic that at the time when the number of the infected with COVID-19 is on the alarming rise and the state of emergency is in effect, with the ban on gathering, there are still people who respect none of that,” pointed out Mikulec. He added that the protest lacked substance and its only aim was to provoke, a pitiful demand of the ultras and far-right to attract attention.

Mikulec thanked the police officers for their “fantastic work”. “No, don’t let us get provoked. We won’t play their primitive game, as their only goal is to start a brawl and get into a fight,” he added.