Culture Minister Simkovicova Survives No-confidence Motion in Parliament

Bratislava, May 14 (TASR) - Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Tuesday, with 64 MPs of the 142 MPs present for the vote backing the opposition proposal to dismiss her, while 78 MPs were against.

The motion to dismiss the culture minister was filed by the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) parties back in February. According to them, the minister interferes with the freedom of culture with her statements and actions. Simkovicova rebuffed their arguments, claiming that she has been only fulfilling the vision for culture included in the government manifesto. Her coalition colleagues and cabinet members took her side as well.