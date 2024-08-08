Culture Ministry Stands behind Decisions to Dismiss SND and SNG Directors

Bratislava, August 8 (TASR) - Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) and general secretary of the ministry's service office Lukas Machala told a news conference on Thursday that they stand behind their action concerning the dismissal of directors of cultural institutions.

It's a common practice that when a new government and ministers come, they deal with institutions falling under individual ministries, said Simkovicova, adding that it's in line with the law. "We as the founder have the full right to both appoint and dismiss someone, even without giving a reason," noted Machala. He claims that the publication of the reasons for the dismissal of the directors of the Slovak National Theatre (SND) and the Slovak National Gallery (SNG) only attests to the fact that the ministry has nothing to hide.

Simkovicova reiterated the reasons for the dismissal of Alexandra Kusa as the SNG head and Matej Drlicka as the SND director. At the same time, she refuted Drlicka's claims that the Culture Ministry wasn't interested in meeting him.

According to Simkovicova, the Culture Ministry will now carry out audits in both institutions. "We will have factual arguments we can operate with that will be available to all of you," she said.

At the same time, the minister responded to the invitation of the theatre and gallery employees who want to meet her on Monday (August 12) in the SND. "SND employees visit me here at the Culture Ministry, I don't have to go somewhere to meet them. (...) I will accept the invitation here, at the Culture Ministry," she added.

Simkovicova dismissed SND director Matej Drlicka on Tuesday (August 6) and SNG director Alexandra Kusa on Wednesday (August 7), blaming them for their managerial failures. Both dismissed directors deny accusations of professional misconduct.



