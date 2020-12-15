Actor Stefan Kozka Dies Aged 66

Bratislava, December 15 (TASR) – Actor Stefan Kozka passed away on Monday (December 14) at the age of 66, Bratislava-based New Stage Theatre director Ingrid Fasiangova has confirmed to TASR.

Fasiangova said that the cause of Kozka’s death isn’t known for now. “Within the theatre we knew he was coronavirus-positive. He underwent the test on Thursday (December 10), he had a severe course of the disease,” she said.

Kozka acted in many stage plays at first in Trnava and later in Bratislava theatres. He played several characters in musicals in the New Stage Theatre, for example exotic dancer’s husband Rudolf McLoud in Mata Hari, or Count Almaviva in Figaro sem, Figaro tam (Figaro Here, Figaro There). As director he worked on musicals like Hair and Cigani idu do neba (Gypsies Are Found Near Heaven). He was also known to viewers thanks to several TV and film projects.