Caputova: We Gained Excellent and Versatile Actress in Bozidara Turzonovova

Bratislava, May 29 (TASR) – Slovakia was very lucky to have won an excellent and versatile actress, teacher, representative of a strong and unique generation actors at the Slovak National Theatre (SND) in Bozidara Turzonovova, President Zuzana Caputova stated on the occasion of the actress’ 80th birthday.



“You’ve enriched Slovak and Czech audiences with many unforgettable characters played in the theatre, films and television. You’ve been able to immerse yourself in them, feel them and pass on their message to the audience,” said the head of state about Turzonovova, wishing her more interesting roles.

In theatre, Bozidara Turzonovova breathed life into a number of characters, appealing to thousands of spectators, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on the occasion of her 80th birthday, adding that she’s a glory of the Slovak art.

“It’s a huge challenge for an actor to play the character so that people identify with and understand him or her,” said the premier, adding that Turzonovova has succeeded in this both in the theatre and on the movie screen.

Heger praised that the artist educates the next generation of actors, to whom she passes on her valuable experience. “An inspiring woman full of zest and determination,” noted Heger.

Born on May 28, 1942 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Turzonovova comes from a Serbian-Macedonian family but grew up in Slovakia from an early age. She is a graduate of the Academy of Performing Arts (VSMU) in Bratislava. Since 1963, Turzonovova has been a member of the SND Drama, where she still plays today. She is described as an legend and one of the first ladies of the Slovak theatre. She has also starred in many television films and dramas.