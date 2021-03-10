EEA and Norway’s Grants to Serve for Reconstruction of Beckov Castle

Beckov, March 9 (TASR) – Over €800,000 from grants from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway, administered by the Investment and Regional Development Ministry, will be spent on reconstructing Beckov Castle (Trencin region), Vice-premier Veronika Remisova (For the People) announced on Tuesday.

“Grants from the EEA and Norway play a significant role in preserving and restoring our cultural heritage. I’m pleased that the famous Beckov Castle will now be reconstructed. The construction and restoration work, as well as equipment for planned cultural, educational and social activities at the castle will be covered from a grant amounting to €809,000. This reconstruction will allow the castle to be open to the public all year round and will have a very positive impact on developing tourism in the region,” stated Remisova.

The reconstruction project obtained a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway (EEA) and from Slovakia’s state budget within the Culture programme. The municipality succeeded with the project application within the call ‘Entrepreneurship in Culture, Cultural Heritage and Cultural Cooperation,’ the aim of which is to support the renewal and revitalisation of cultural heritage sites for its repeated or further use and to support their business potential. The project is being implemented by the municipality of Beckov, and its partners are the Association of Historical Towns and Villages, a secondary school in Nove Mesto nad Vahom and a Norwegian university.

Details of Beckov Castle’s reconstruction will be presented on Wednesday at a video-conference called ‘DRAGON – Let’s Carry Out an Authentic Reconstruction and Go for It’.