Gov’t: Certain Conditions to Apply to Cultural Events in Green Districts as Well

Bratislava, August 13 (TASR) – Certain conditions for audiences, staff and premises will also apply to theatre performances, concerts and audiovisual performances in green districts (i.e. in most of Slovakia) as of Monday (August 16), according to the new culture ‘traffic lights’ approved by the Government at its online session on Thursday evening.

There will be no limits on events held in green districts if only fully vaccinated people take part in them. In the case of OTP arrangements, when the event will be open to vaccinated and negatively tested people and those who have overcome COVID-19, the ceiling for outdoor events will be 5,000 people, with 2,500 people the limit for indoor ones. If anyone can attend an event, the maximum capacity for an outdoor events has been set at 1,000 people, while the limit for indoor events will be 500 people.

If the situation worsens, conditions for cultural events will be toughened up. For example, in orange districts the maximum capacity under OTP arrangements will be 50 percent, but with no more than 1,000 people allowed at outdoor events and 500 people at indoor ones. In red districts the maximum numbers will be 500 and 250, respectively.