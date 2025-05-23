Sasko: Medicines Decree Won't Apply until We Find Expert Consensus

Bratislava, 23 May (TASR) - The draft decree on medicines policy will be discussed at an expert level, and the decree won't enter into force until expert consensus and a sustainable solution is found, Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) told a press conference on Friday, stressing that his aim is to ensure that as many patients as possible will have access to the medicines that they need under fair and clear conditions.

The minister stated that during the fast-tracked inter-ministerial comment procedure, several suggestions were made regarding the decree, which are being thoroughly addressed. The draft decree, he said, opens a sensitive issue that will continue at an expert level. "Patients organisations, professional organisations, but also doctors will be invited until we find a sustainable solution, so that we aren't literally flushing hundreds of millions of euros somewhere where the Slovak patient doesn't feel it. ... Until then, no change is valid," stated Sasko.

The minister pointed out that Slovakia spends a huge amount of money, beyond the budget, but the patient doesn't feel it. To a large extent, he said, this is related to the changes effective since 2022. "The Supreme Audit Office noted this. Non-public contracting has taken place, which has caused hundreds of millions of euros to go to waste somewhere and not meet patients' expectations and not be directed to them," said the minister, adding that setting transparent rules in the field of medicines policy is therefore an absolute priority for him.

The Health Ministry proposes changing the conditions for new medicines to enter the system of reimbursement from public health insurance as of June. The ministry pointed out that under the current rules, funding for medicines this year would be insufficient. The proposal has been criticised by the opposition and professional and patient associations. They warn that it will make it more difficult or even impossible for Slovak patients to access medicines.