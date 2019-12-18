RTVS to Get €16 mn in Compensation for Lost Income from Licence Fees

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – Public-service Radio and Television Slovakia (RTVS) will receive an extra €16 million from the state budget as partial compensation for the shortfall in incomes caused by social measures entailing licence-fee exemptions or reduced fees for certain groups of people, according to a Culture Ministry proposal okayed by the Cabinet at its final session of the year on Wednesday.

The Culture Ministry in its explanatory report pointed to the fact that the social measures have caused a shortfall in incomes for RTVS amounting to over €128 million since the law on payment for services provided to the public by RTVS took effect as of January 1, 2013.

The first part of the sum (€12 million) should be released as early as in December, with the remaining €4 million made available in January 2020.

RTVS has already obtained €9 million in this form of compensation from the state budget based on a government resolution from May 21, 2019.