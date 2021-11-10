Well-known Slovak Singer Miroslav Zbirka Dies Aged 69

Bratislava, November 10 (TASR) – Slovak musician and songwriter living in Prague, host of music events, creator but also promoter of music at home and abroad Miroslav “Meky” Zbirka has died at the age of 69 on Wednesday, his PR manager Rado Messa has confirmed for TASR.



“The news of my death is true, that’s what Meky would say if he were alive,” reads the posts on social networks of the singer, who used to be called simply Meky or the Slovak Paul McCartney.

Zbirka was a legend of the Slovak musical scene, multiple winner of several competitions in Slovakia, a member of the Hall of Fame in Slovakia since 2006, a musician whose albums have been released in several hundreds of thousands copies since the mid-1980s. He gave many concerts at home and abroad.