Wire Craft and Art Added to UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Bogota/Bratislava, December 13 (TASR) – Wire craft and art, known as ‘drotarstvo’ in Slovakia, has been included on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, becoming Slovakia’s seventh element on the list, TASR learnt from Slovak State Traditional Dance Company (SLUK) PR manager Nora Cechmankova on Friday.

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, holding a session in Bogota, Colombia, approved the motion to add wire craft and art to the list without any comments.

Wire craft and art is a specific type of folk craft in Slovakia. It has undergone many changes and taken many forms during its development but remains an important part of Slovak culture.

As the name suggests, wire craft and art was named after the basic component required, namely wire. Wire artisans manually bend, tie and intertwine metal threads without welding or brazing.