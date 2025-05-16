Czech Republic to Lift Ban on Animal Imports from Slovakia as of Sunday

Prague, May 16 (TASR-correspondent) - The Czech Republic is set to lift its ban on imports of animals susceptible to foot-and-mouth disease from Slovakia and Hungary as of Sunday (May 18), TASR was told by Petr Vorlicek, spokesman for the Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration, which adopted the decision.

The veterinary administration will also lift the ban on imports of hay, straw and green fodder and ease the rules on imports of animal products.

Imports of uncooked products of animal origin from Slovakia and Hungary will return to the standard arrangements as of Sunday. These products will no longer require a veterinary certificate. However, checks on the Slovak border and special measures for transporters and livestock farmers in the Czech Republic will remain in force for the time being.

According to the Czech vets, the situation is developing favourably. They pointed out that the most-recent outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease were confirmed on April 17 in Hungary and on April 4 in Slovakia. At present, according to the Czech veterinary administration, there are no indications that the situation is expected to worsen.