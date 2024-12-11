Danko: Adjournment of Debate on Sport Ministry's Amendments Concession by SNS

Bratislava, December 11 (TASR) - The adjournment of the debate on the amendments to laws proposed by the Tourism and Sport Ministry is a concession by the coalition Slovak National Party (SNS), SNS leader Andrej Danko has announced, criticising MP Samuel Migal (Voice-SD) for having objections to the amendments and for failing to present himself several times before the attempted vote.



"If these MPs want to break the government, they are on the right path. We have now backed down - SNS has submitted draft bills for February. I very much regret that €60 million will not go to the Sports Support Fund, but let Migal explain that to the mayors. If Migal wants to experience ten minutes of fame and cause such problems, it's a big political mistake," said Danko.



The SNS leader spoke about crossing boundaries. He stated that Migal and other MPs also objected to legislation responding to doctors' resignation notices. "SNS and Smer-SD will do everything possible to support Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) because we respect that it's his ministry. We believe he's fully aware of his decisions and stands behind them. However, if his own MPs want to undermine him, it's very strange," he added. At the same time, Danko said that he's contacted Voice-SD leader Matus Sutaj Estok, asking him to "coordinate" his parliamentary caucus.



Parliament is set to vote on both the amendments to the law from the Sport Ministry and the amendment to the law on the proportionality test in the area of regulating professions at the next regular session in February. Parliament wasn't quorate on several occasions before votes on the legislative amendments in question.