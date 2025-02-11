Danko: Fico's Way of Addressing Crisis Violation of Coalition Agreement

decided to address the coalition crisis is a gross violation of the coalition agreement, Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko wrote in an open letter to the premier, which TASR has at its disposal.

Danko called on the prime minister not to create pressure and not to disparage the SNS and Voice-SD parties. He tells him that he can't change ministers without the consent of the parent parties. According to Danko, the SNS and Voice-SD parties are not responsible for the situation.

In the letter Danko asks Fico not to attack SNS and Voice-SD. "This is no longer our responsibility. You are the prime minister and you know very well who broke them, controls them and won them over to their side. Deal with those people, not by attacking us and scaring the public with elections," said the SNS chief, describing the defectors from the coalition caucuses.

"Your short-term solution is to take a ministry away from the Voice-SD party in violation of the coalition agreement and assign it to people who have betrayed Voice-SD, and you want to do the same with the Tourism and Sport Ministry. You are even offering places on your slate to my ministers, which disappoints me personally," stated the SNS leader, asking Fico whether he doesn't mind that Rudolf Huliak, who is an independent MP after leaving the SNS caucus, should be a minister. According to the SNS leader, Fico himself didn't want him at the Environment Ministry.

Danko stated that Fico lacks empathy for his coalition partners. "If the SNS and Voice-SD parties fall, you will fall too, and that's what our enemies are after," he said, adding that Fico shouldn't throw responsibility on his coalition partners, otherwise he'll be left alone again. "We need you and you need us, but once you decide to negotiate individually with people who have betrayed, it is your decision that won't last long," opined the SNS chief.

Danko also reminds Fico in the letter that he has supported him in the past years, whether in the coalition or in the opposition. "Three times our political party SNS helped you to become prime minister and each time you used us and then almost destroyed us," he wrote.